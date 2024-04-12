ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry submits its demands to election candidates in Coimbatore

April 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections K. Annamalai addressing the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, organised a meeting with the Lok Sabha poll candidates for Coimbatore on Friday to submit its list of demands for the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, K. Annamalai, who attended the meeting, told the gathering that he was contesting to rebuild the city. “To develop Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu’s business climate should be changed. We need to create an enabling environment,” he said.

“I bring honesty, personal integrity, vision, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the table,” he added and assured the Chamber members that all the demands would be considered and steps taken to fulfil them.

The demands submitted by the Chamber included expediting the expansion of Coimbatore airport, developing Coimbatore to Karur Expressway, circular train for Coimbatore, and cleaning up of the rivers and lakes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, in a meeting that Mr. Annamalai had with the representatives of the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, the micro unit owners spoke about the hardships they faced due to high GST rates. “We highlighted mainly the problems related to GST and the need for a raw material bank in Coimbatore. Mr. Annamalai has promised action for the demands,” said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US