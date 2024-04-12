GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry submits its demands to election candidates in Coimbatore

April 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections K. Annamalai addressing the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on April 12, 2024.

Coimbatore BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections K. Annamalai addressing the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, organised a meeting with the Lok Sabha poll candidates for Coimbatore on Friday to submit its list of demands for the constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, K. Annamalai, who attended the meeting, told the gathering that he was contesting to rebuild the city. “To develop Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu’s business climate should be changed. We need to create an enabling environment,” he said.

“I bring honesty, personal integrity, vision, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the table,” he added and assured the Chamber members that all the demands would be considered and steps taken to fulfil them.

The demands submitted by the Chamber included expediting the expansion of Coimbatore airport, developing Coimbatore to Karur Expressway, circular train for Coimbatore, and cleaning up of the rivers and lakes.

Earlier, in a meeting that Mr. Annamalai had with the representatives of the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, the micro unit owners spoke about the hardships they faced due to high GST rates. “We highlighted mainly the problems related to GST and the need for a raw material bank in Coimbatore. Mr. Annamalai has promised action for the demands,” said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / election / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.