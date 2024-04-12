Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry submits its demands to election candidates in Coimbatore

April 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, organised a meeting with the Lok Sabha poll candidates for Coimbatore on Friday to submit its list of demands for the constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, K. Annamalai, who attended the meeting, told the gathering that he was contesting to rebuild the city. “To develop Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu’s business climate should be changed. We need to create an enabling environment,” he said.

“I bring honesty, personal integrity, vision, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the table,” he added and assured the Chamber members that all the demands would be considered and steps taken to fulfil them.

The demands submitted by the Chamber included expediting the expansion of Coimbatore airport, developing Coimbatore to Karur Expressway, circular train for Coimbatore, and cleaning up of the rivers and lakes.

Earlier, in a meeting that Mr. Annamalai had with the representatives of the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, the micro unit owners spoke about the hardships they faced due to high GST rates. “We highlighted mainly the problems related to GST and the need for a raw material bank in Coimbatore. Mr. Annamalai has promised action for the demands,” said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.