Indian black turtle rescued from Udhagamandalam town

An Indian black turtle (Melanochelys trijuga) was rescued by the Forest Department staff from a populated part of the Udhagamandalam town on Tuesday.
Forest officials said they received information about the presence of the turtle, usually found around lakes, ponds and water bodies, in a residential area on Good Shed Road in Udhagamandalam town. Local residents had safely contained it till the Forest staff reached the spot. After it was rescued, the turtle was taken to a small pond in Udhagamandalam town and released.
The Assistant Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris Division), K. Saravanakumar, said that the Forest Department was unsure as to how the turtle found its way into a populated human settlement. “We will investigate whether it accidentally came into the area or was brought there by people,” said Mr. Saravanakumar.
An ecologist familiar with the species said it was usually found in the lower slopes of the Nilgiris and in the Sigur plateau. “Turtle meat is highly sought-after as there is a completely unproven belief that it can cure a variety of ailments. The Forest department should investigate whether a trafficker had brought the animal to be sold for its meat or as an exotic pet,” said the ecologist.
