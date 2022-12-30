HamberMenu
Indian Army organises outreach programme at Sholadamattam village near Wellington

December 30, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Army at the Wellington Cantonment in the Nilgiris organised an outreach programme at Sholadamattam village near Wellington.

“A medical camp and football game for locals were part of the programme. A lecture on recently launched Agnipath scheme was also imparted to the local youth to spread awareness about Agniveer enrolment and its benefits,” a press release from the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) stated. In addition, a Swachhta Abhiyan was organised to highlight the importance of keeping the environment clean. The event witnessed active participation from youth, locals and elders of the village. The elderly women of village were also felicitated during the event.

