Indian Airforce exploring various methods to encourage indigenisation

As part of its indigenisation programmes, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is exploring various methods, including plant-in-plant (embedded model), at its Base Repair Depots (BRDs).

Speaking at the inaugural of the International Defence Aviation Exposition 2024 on Wednesday at the Air Force Station at Sulur here, Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg AVSM VSM, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Maintenance Command of the IAF, said the government had taken several initiatives to facilitate and accelerate efforts towards self-reliance in defence.

The Department of Defence Production is pursuing efforts to encourage joint ventures with some of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the Indian industry under inter-governmental agreements. The IAF has also established 13 nodal technology centres at its BRDs for interaction with industry, research and development labs, and the academia to initiate research and development projects for sustenance. It has signed 22 memoranda of understanding with the academia and the labs, Air Marshal Garg added.

The BRDs of the IAF have successfully indigenised nearly 70,000 items over the years. Indigenisation efforts by the defence public sector undertakings are also under way. According to Air Vice Marshal KAA Sanjeeb VSM, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Maintenance Plans, industry partners could use the facilities available at the BRDs (plant-in-plant concept).

Air Marshal Garg and Air Vice Marshal Sanjeeb later told the media that in the plant-in-plant concept, the industry would work with its workforce at the facilities of the IAF. These are efforts towards reducing the dependence on foreign OEMs. Also, two joint ventures have been signed as part of inter-governmental agreements, they added.

The exposition, with 73 stalls, is on till Thursday.

