India will regain fastest-growingeconomy status: Venkaiah

Farm sector performed well despite lockdown restrictions, says Vice-President

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed confidence that India will regain the position of “fastest-growing emerging economy” in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering the 41st convocation address at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore, he noted that the agriculture sector performed well during the lockdown even while other sectors were affected. The area under cultivation and the food grain production for the kharif season had seen an increase this year notwithstanding the COVID-19 crisis, he said. “Let us not let the impact of COVID-19 dampen our spirits and thoughts for tomorrow,” Mr. Naidu told the graduands.

Growing population, land degradation, changes in consumption pattern and climate change were some of the major challenges that agriculture faced, he said. Stressing the need for a “common market” for farmers, he gave the example of the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM). “Farmers must be allowed to sell their produce anywhere they like,” Mr. Naidu said.

He added that institutions such as Parliament, NITI Aayog and the media must pay more attention to agriculture and address its problems.

“The need of the hour is to make agriculture climate-resilient, profitable and productive, while ensuring food and nutritional security to millions of people,” he said.

He commended TNAU for adopting technologies such as genome editing and nano-technology for crops and called for a “technology-led sustainable agricultural development”.

Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit, who is the Chancellor of the University, administered the pledge for the graduands and awarded medals to 10 of them for excellence in academics, during the ceremony. Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture K.P. Anbalagan, who is the pro Chancellor of TNAU, noted in his address that Tamil Nadu’s foodgrain production exceeded 100 lakh tonnes six times in the past eight years.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and TNAU Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar were also present at the ceremony. TNAU officials said that 2,942 graduands received their undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D and open distance learning degrees on Thursday. This included 1,385 graduands attending in person and 1,557 in absentia. The ceremony was organised at the Play Ground Stadium on the university premises as per the COVID-19 precautionary measures.