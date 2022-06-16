India will be the global leader in 2047, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan at an interactive session at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore on Thursday

June 16, 2022 18:38 IST

India will be the Vishwa Guru, the global leader, in 2047 and the next 25 years will be an age of transformation for India, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan at an interactive session organised at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme, ‘India’s Success Story in Foreign Policy in PM Modi’s Era, he said that as of now India was the fifth largest economy in the world and in the next few years, it would be the third largest.

He said that people who had gone to Reunion Island, a French colony, from India six generations ago approached him to consider them as people of Indian origin. Only four generation-history is taken as per rules to evaluate a person as a person of Indian origin.

The Minister said India’s neighborhood policy has helped Sri Lanka get fund, food supplies, fuel support. It has helped Afghans during their crisis. The Minister also answered questions from the students.

BJP’s State unit president K .Annamalai was the guest of honour. S. Malarvizhi, chairperson & Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, presided over the interactive session.