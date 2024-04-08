GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India to be among three largest economies in the world in five years: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

April 08, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (second left) addressing students at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up held in Coimbatore on Monday.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (second left) addressing students at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up held in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

India, which is now the fifth largest economy in the world, will become the third largest economy in five years, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Coimbatore on Monday.

Addressing students of various colleges in the city at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up held at PSG Convention Centre at Neelambur, Mr. Puri said the country’s economy had been destroyed when it got independence in 1947.

The country’s contribution to the global economy was 25% 190 years before 1947. However, it fell from 25% to 2% or so in the 190 years of colonialism, he said.

In 2013, India was described as one of the ‘fragile five’ countries in the world. In 2014, the transition began and India was the 10th largest economy in the world. In 2022-24, we became the fifth largest economy.

“Within the next five years, within the life of the next Lok Sabha, we will be amongst the three largest economies in the world”, said Mr. Puri, who also interacted with students on the Viksit Bharat Ambassador programme after his address on the topic: An epochal journey towards building Bharat.

Vishnu Prabhakar, chair, Young Indians, Coimbatore chapter; Arjun Prakash, immediate past chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry – Coimbatore zone; Akhilesh Mishra, chief executive officer of BlueKraft Digital Foundation; and Neil Kikani, co-chair, Young Indians, Coimbatore chapter, spoke.

