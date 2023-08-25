HamberMenu
India Smart City Award contest: Coimbatore emerges first in ‘Build Environment Category’

August 25, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore has won the first prize in the India Smart City Award contest, under ‘Built Environment Category’.

The city has bagged the award for the road-beautification works in locations such as R.S. Puram, and Race Course and maintenance of water bodies including Valankulam, Kurichikulam, Muthannankulam, City Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said. There were 88 proposals from 52 cities for this competition. Coimbatore is the only city to receive this award under the category in Southern India. The award will be presented to the Coimbatore city by the President of India at a ceremony in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on September 27. Significantly, Tamil Nadu has been ranked second for implementation of Smart City projects at the national level, the press release said.

