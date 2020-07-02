India Post uses road network more to move parcels, mails

With the lockdown disrupting regular train services, the Department of Posts is using the newly introduced Road Transport Network to move parcels and mails to different locations.
An official in the department said some mails were still sent through trains that were operated on alternate days. However, there were six vehicles that go to Udhagamandalam, Pollachi, Tiruppur and Chennai on a daily basis.
Registered goods and Speed Posts were given priority to be transported through these vehicles. Earlier, all mails and parcels to Tiruppur were sent through train. Similarly, the vehicle that used to go to Madurai catered to Pollachi.
Now, there were dedicated vehicles to Madurai, Pollachi and Tiruppur. There was a proposal to have a vehicle to Bengaluru regularly.
Some mails were “forward mails” that need not be processed here.
These came from other cities and were to be moved to another location from Coimbatore. So these were kept at the Railway junction front yard and sent by trucks or vans. The mails and parcels booked here were processed and transported by both, train and vehicles, the official added.
“The lockdown has not impacted the Department’s parcel or mail service because of the introduction of the Road Transport Network. With dedicated vehicles that operate on a daily basis, it is easy to move goods and mails from here and bring them from other places to Coimbatore too,” the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath