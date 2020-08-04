Coimbatore

India Post conducts special camps in Coimbatore

India Post is conducting special camps on all Wednesdays till August 29 at all its offices for customers to open India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) accounts.

According to a release from S. Santhalingam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, customers can open IPPB account and link it to their savings bank accounts. Postmen are equipped to help the customers withdraw cash from any of the bank account using Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System can be used to withdraw wages paid for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and pension.

Mr. Santhalingam urged the public to visit any of the nearest post office to open IPPB account.

