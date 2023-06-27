New tourism policy on the anvil, says Union Tourism Minister

June 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Union government will release shortly a comprehensive, integrated “New Tourism Policy” that will address various issues faced by the tourism sector, said G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Addressing members of Travel Agents’ Association of Coimbatore, he said the government was in talks with the United Nation World Tourism Organisation to open its south Asia headquarters in New Delhi. It has launched “Adopt a Heritage” scheme that allows private sector to take up maintenance of national monuments through Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

The Ministry has “Incredible India Tourist Facilitators” certification programme offered by the Indian Institute of Travel and Tourism Management that provides online training to individuals who want to guide and assist visitors and tourists. The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology has signed an MoU with the Jawaharlal University to recognise the Council’s undergraduate and post graduate programmes in hospitality from 2023-2024 academic year.

The travel agents here sought measures to promote medical and spiritual tourism in Coimbatore, better air and rail connectivity, the need for trained guides, and promotion of brand Coimbatore. The Minister assured them measures to address these demands.

