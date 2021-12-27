India needs unity, not uniformity: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh presenting the Vishnupuram Award to poet Vikramadithyan (third right) in the city on Sunday.

Coimbatore

27 December 2021 00:31 IST

India needs unity rather than uniformity and one way to preserve the unity is to respect all languages, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said here on Sunday.

“Language has become a very emotive issue in our country. Language must also unite,” Mr. Ramesh said. He was the chief guest at the annual Vishnupuram Award Ceremony organised by the Vishnupuram Literary Circle. Alleging that the Union government's support for Sanskrit is “100 times more” than regional languages such as Tamil, the MP said that “the day India's diversity is destroyed, India will be destroyed.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramesh recalled that the Union government under the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had declared Tamil as a classical language in the year 2004 and credited the efforts of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi to this declaration.

Poet Vikramadithyan was felicitated with the annual Vishnupuram Award during the event in the presence of Mr. Ramesh, authors Jeyamohan and Cho. Dharman, film director Vasanth S. Sai and poet Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu. The award comprised a statuette and ₹2 lakh cash. A collection of 19 essays on Mr. Vikramadithyan written by eminent literary personalities, including Mr. Jeyamohan, was also released.

Prior to the award ceremony, a documentary on the awardee was screened. The Vishnupuram Literary Circle has been honouring personalities in Tamil literature every year since 2010.