India must have cyberspace sovereignty, says ex-CJI

India must have its share of cyberspace sovereignty, according to former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

He was speaking at the fourth edition of the Indian Cyber Congress, an initiative by National Cyber Safety and Security Standards, New Delhi, which was conducted at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Justice Misra said that the educated people must embrace artificial intelligence and should not be scared of it. “Human intelligence will always have primacy,” he said.

Justice Misra suggested the investigating agencies to have a separate wing for cyber crimes with specialised training and other resources. Aspects of cyberspace and cyber crime must be included in school and college syllabi to educate the students, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) M. Ravi said that cyber crime has become the biggest challenge for any country than terrorism and that internet has become an instrument to commit crime.

Justice K.N. Basha, former Judge of Madras High Court and former Chairman of Intellectual Property Appellate Board, opined that members of the judiciary and the police must be trained in cyber security and advised students to be aware of fraudulent activities on the internet.

E. Khalieraaj, Additional Director-General, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards and S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, were present at the event, which saw the participation of nearly 500 members from across the country.