India making the best of opportunity to shape global agenda, says former diplomat

March 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Against the backdrop of uncertainty in geopolitics, India was utilising well the opportunity to shape the global agenda for sustainable growth, said Rahul Chhabra, Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, here on Tuesday.

Referring to India’s pivotal role in the Bali Declaration, specifying commitments of the member countries towards the world and ways to resolve the issues at hand, Mr. Chhabra said the stress was on addressing financial stability, humanitarian crisis, poverty, and aid to least developed nations.

India was capable of steering the growth of the member countries at a time of increasing polarisation and escalation of geopolitical tensions, to advance peace, stability and shared prosperity in a fragmented world, he said, delivering a special lecture on G20 Indian Presidency, 2023, at PSG College of Technology here.

India would harness its G20 presidency to forge constructive and consensus-based solutions to a host of challenges such as reviving global growth, stronger climate action and robust global health architecture. With its core strength in Information Technology, India focussed on making digital architecture inclusive so that it could become a catalyst of socio-economic transformation.

G20 would also be an opportunity to showcase glory of Indian democracy and diversity, and its excellence in several areas ranging from economic progress to science and technology, space, innovation and start-ups, Mr. Chhabra said.

India would host 200 plus G20 related meetings in 56 different places bringing delegates from different countries to make them have a feel of India’s vibrancy, he said.

Mr. Chhabra also interacted with the gathering of students and shared his views on a range of topics.

Special talks were delivered by P.N. Vinayachandran, Professor of Oceanography, IISC, Bengaluru, P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology, Coimbatore, and A. Subramanyam Raju, Professor and Head, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry University.

In his address, College Principal K. Prakasan said India’s G20 Presidency was a watershed moment in that the nation could influence the way people think and act.