India is the most digitalised country in the world, says Governor R.N. Ravi

December 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Namakkal

Governor R.N. Ravi has said that India is the most digitalised country in the world with 45% of digital transactions per day.

The Governor was speaking at the graduation day function of a private college in Tiruchengode. The Gvernor unveiled the Thiruvalluvar statute on the college premises.

Mr. Ravi said, “your teachers gave you education, skills, and confidence to take on your life and world. Now, a new journey begins in your life. On this journey, the career you choose and the decisions you make will shape not only your life but even your future. So, decisions should be taken carefully.”

“You are graduating at a time when the country offers you far more opportunities than ever before. Our country is rising, and a new India is emerging and will be a fully developed nation in the next 24 years. By the time the nation celebrates the centenary of Independence in 2047, India will be a fully developed nation. The transformation happening today was not witnessed before.,” he said.

The world is listening to every speech of our Prime Minister, Mr. Ravi added.

Urging the youth to dream big, Mr. Ravi said sometime back, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) published a report saying that in 2022, India recorded a 31% rise in applications for patents. This is the power of the dream of our youth. When you challenge yourself, the best will come. Dream big and large, and work hard to achieve it. Have self-discipline; without it, you don’t achieve anything unless you discipline yourself. Time is the most precious thing. Digital distraction is a major curse today; use it as a tool and not become addicted to it, Mr. Ravi added.