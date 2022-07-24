India is facing economic crisis: CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan

The country is facing unprecedented weakening of the rupee and economic crisis, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the the party’s special district-level meeting, Mr. Balakrishnan said that while it was reported that rupee had weakened 8 %, in reality it had weakened 10 %.

Forex exchange reserves are reducing gradually. This is the situation that Sri Lanka faced and it is unable to import essential products such as petroleum. The situation is worsening here too. Apart from depleting reserves of dollar in the country, unemployment is increasing. The Union Government is interfering in the schemes of the State governments and it is not permitting the MPs to discuss these in the Parliament. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the MPs to be just spectators in the Parliament, he alleged.