HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India growing faster owing to structural and bold reforms, says Governor R.N. Ravi

November 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi speaking at Periyar University in Salem on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi speaking at Periyar University in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Thursday that owing to structural and bold reforms, India was growing faster.

The Governor, participating in the valedictory of a seminar on “The G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration: A Perspective Analysis” at Periyar University here on Thursday, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the inadequacy of the world order in addressing a global problem like this. The problems of the world are not mere economic issues. There are many other problems.”

The Governor said when the pandemic started, the prediction was that a minimum of 70 to 80 million people would die. “India invented the vaccines and provided these to over 150 countries.”

Mr Ravi said that in 2015, during the climate change summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi built the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and many countries were not willing to join. But now more than 100 countries were members of the ISA. India’s own capacity of solar energy had gone up more than 20-fold, generating almost 70 gigawatts of solar energy. India also decided that by 2030, half of its energy needs would come from clean energy, and by 2070, it would have zero carbon emissions.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.