India first country to vaccinate 55 crore people: L. Murugan

The Minister concludes his three-day ‘Makkal Aasi Yatra’

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said India was the first country to vaccinate 55 crore people and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with efforts to vaccinate people free of cost.

As part of his ‘Makkal Aasi Yatra’, Mr. Murugan visited Salem and Namakkal districts on Wednesday. He started the day by offering prayers at his ancestral temple at Pudupalayam in Paramathi Union in Namakkal. Later, he visited his parents at Konur village and interacted with his friends at the government school where he studied.

Addressing the public near Namakkal bus stand, he said the BJP-led Central government had made people realise their dream of constructing houses by providing a subsidy of ₹ 2 lakh to each family, starting 2014.

At Mallur in Salem, he said the Central government had sanctioned 11 medical colleges and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the State in a year. He later addressed a gathering at Bose Maidan in Salem city and concluded his three-day Yatra.

Addresssing presspersons, Mr. Murugan accused the DMK of making a false promise that it would provide a monthly cash assistance of ₹1,000 to housewives after coming to power. “But, so far it has not fulfilled its promise,” he said. The State Budget also skipped the DMK’s election promise of waiver of education and crop loans.

The Minister said his three-day yatra, which began in Coimbatore on August 16, covered 326 km in six Lok Sabha constituencies during which he met the direct beneficiaries of the Central government schemes.