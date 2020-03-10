‘India entering global job market with handicap’

Coimbatore

10 March 2020 00:18 IST

India entered the global employment and entrepreneurial market with a handicap in higher education institutions, Minister of State of Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday after inaugurating the Atal Incubation Centre Maker Space at Rathinam Group of Institutions here.

Workforce demand

Though India was the largest country with a productive youth population of under 25 years at nearly 70 crore, what the population lacked was skill. If only the youth were educated and skilled to meet the needs of 21st Century India, they would contribute immensely to the country's development and meet the workforce demand for the next three to four decades.

And, this would be at a time when most countries would be having an ageing population.

Innovative ideas

Mr. Reddy said he was hopeful that the Maker Space Centre would provide a plethora of opportunities for youth nurture their innovative ideas that had the potential to create a positive social impact.

Rathinam Group of Institutions had established the Atal Incubation Centre to nurture start-ups that took forward the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.