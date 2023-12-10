INDIA bloc is focusing only on Parliamentary elections, says IUML president Kader Mohideen

December 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen said here on Sunday that the INDIA alliance was focusing only on Parliamentary elections and not on Assembly or local body elections.

Mr. Mohideen told reporters that in the recent Assembly elections in five States, the Congress secured 10.50 lakh more votes compared with Bharatiya Janata Party, though the latter contested in more number of seats. This would reflect in the upcoming Parliamentary elections too, and the alliance would win. ‘

After winning the elections, MPs belonging to 28 parties would elect the Prime Minister, and there was no need to announce a Prime Ministerial candidate before the elections, he said.

Explaining the IUML’s activities, Mr. Mohideen said work was on to induct new members into the party. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 25 lakh and five lakh new members respectively were inducted. This process would be completed by the end of this month.

The IUML’s national executive meeting would be held in January 2024, and new functionaries would be elected. The IMUL would soon inaugurate its office in New Delhi, and leaders from the INDIA alliance, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, would be invited for the function. In the upcoming Parliamentary elections, IUML would ask two seats in Tamil Nadu, including the present Ramanathapuram constituency (in which IUML won in 2019), he added.

Regarding the damage caused by the Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Mr. Mohideen said that the DMK government had responded well. Based on the availability of funds, the Chief Minister announced compensation for the affected people. On behalf of IUML, “We urge the Union Government to provide the funds demanded by the State Government,” Mr. Mohideen added.