INDIA alliance will form government after June 4, says TNCC president

Published - May 16, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai speaking to party office bearers in Namakkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The INDIA alliance will form the next government at the centre after June 4, said TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, during a meeting with Congress office-bearers in Namakkal on Thursday.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai urged party cadre to work like their counterparts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the Congress to become a ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The party leadership is ready to hear the views of its cadre views, he added.

Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confusing people and making disparaging remarks about Muslims, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress Party will form the next government at the Centre after the election results are announced.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Selvaperunthagai paid floral tributes to a portrait of T.V. Ravi, father of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s personal private secretary, R. Dineshkumar, at Vennandur in the district.

