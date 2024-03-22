GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independents file nominations in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal

March 22, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

Two independents filed their nominations for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency on Friday. For Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency, two independents filed their papers on Friday.

For Namakkal Parliamentary constituency, independent candidate K.R. Selvaraj (67) of Tiruchengode, filed his nomination on Friday. In the last three days, two independent candidates filed their papers in Namakkal. On Friday, no one filed nominations in Salem, and two independent candidates had filed their papers in Salem in the last three days.

