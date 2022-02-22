Independent candidate wins ward 40 in Erode Corporation
An independent candidate R. Ramesh Kumar, who contested from ward 40 in Erode Corporation, defeated both AIADMK and DMK’s alliance partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the election to the local bodies.
Mr. Ramesh Kumar, a DMK functionary and an advocate, sought ticket to contest as DMK candidate for the councillor’s post. But, he was denied an opportunity and the party allotted the ward to IUML that fielded Mohammed Arif. Hence, Mr. Ramesh contested as an independent and campaigned highlighting the welfare measures he had done to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the total 4,554 votes polled, Mr. Ramesh secured 2,443, while AIADMK’s Anbuthambi secured 1,233 votes. Mr. Mohammed Arif secured 622 votes, while BJP’s Devaraj secured 136 votes. Winning by a margin of 1,210 gives happiness and people have recognised my service, he said.
