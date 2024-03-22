March 22, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Salem

An independent candidate filed his nomination papers in Salem while no nomination was filed in Namakkal on Thursday.

S. Prabakaran (54), a resident of Thammannan Road in Arisipalayam, filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Salem Parliament constituency on Thursday. In the past two days, two independent candidates filed their nominatons in Salem.

Unaccounted cash seized

On Thursday afternoon, flying squad officials engaged in a vehicle check at Nalikkalpatti in Salem district seized 4.75 lakh unaccounted cash from a two-wheeler rider Prakash, a resident of Periyapatti in Namakkal district. The seized amount was handed over to the Salem south Tahsildar office.

In Namakkal district, flying squad officials seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 22.05 lakh on Thursday from various places, including ₹7.82 lakh at Rasampalayam toll gate, ₹2.55 lakh in Vangal, ₹2.14 lakh at Komarapalayam, ₹2.05 lakh at Manathi Pirivu, ₹1.50 lakh each at Paramathi Velur and Akkalampatti, ₹1.32 lakh at Rasipuram, ₹1 lakh at Elachipalayam, ₹81,500 at Tiruchengode, ₹69,900 at Kolli Hills, and ₹67,100 at Vallipuram.

