Independent candidate files nomination in PPE suit in Coimbatore

To create awareness on the need to follow COVID-19 protocol

Machampalayam resident R. Sakthivel on Tuesday filed his nomination wearing a personal protection equipment suit.

To contest as an independent in Ward 94 of the Coimbatore Corporation, he filed his nomination at the office of the assistant returning officer 10, in charge of Wards 92, 93, 94, 95 and 97.

Mr. Sakthivel, a social worker, said he wore PPE suit to create awareness among public on the need for following COVID-19 protocol as the Omicron wave was still on.

He hoped to capitalise on the goodwill earned among the ward’s 17,000-odd voters during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and aimed to win at least 10,000 votes. In the first and second wave of the pandemic he had played the role of a catalyst, established a help desk for the ward’s residents at his house and delivered various assistance.

The 45-year-old said he had delivered precautionary tablets at the houses of those residents who had turned COVID-19 positive after taking them with permission from the local fair price shop, delivered food from local kitchens and arranged for admission to COVID-19 positive persons.

He wanted to prove that persons in social work could also contest polls and that too without bribing voters, Mr. Sakthivel added.