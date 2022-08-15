Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in districts

Descendants of freedom fighters and Mozhipor Thiyagigal were honoured at their houses in Erode

Students performing cultural programmes on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations at V.O.C. Park Sports Ground in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Hoisting of the national flag by the District Collectors, distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries, and awarding of commendation certificates to government employees marked the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni unfurling the national flag during the 76th Independence Day celebrations at V.O.C. Park sports ground in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

In Erode, Collector H. Krishnanunni unfurled the Tricolour at V.O. Chidambaranar Park sports ground in the presence of Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project L. Madhubalan, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, and District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra. The Collector accepted the guard of honour from the police personnel. He distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries and awarded commendation certificates to 313 government staff and police personnel for their contributions. Descendants of freedom fighters and Mozhipor Thiyagigal were honoured at their houses. The Collector took part in the gram sabha meeting held at Old Kadayampatti in Andikulam village in Bhavani block.

Salem Collector S.Karmegam receiving the guard of honour during the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem in on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam hoisted the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi sports stadium and inspected the ceremonial guard of honour in the presence of City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda, Additional Collector C. Balachandar, DIG Salem Range Praveen Kumar Abhinapu and Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav. He awarded meritorious service certificates to 145 government staff and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹57.19 lakh to 33 beneficiaries. Schoolchildren performed cultural events. The Collector took part in the gram sabha meeting held at Periya Seeragapadi panchayat in Veerapandi Panchayat Union.

In Salem Corporation, Deputy Mayor M. Sarada Devi hoisted the national flag and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Eight conservancy workers were given certificates for their service.

Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh (second left) handing over a two-wheeler to a beneficiary during the Independence Day celebrations in Namakkal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh hoisted the national flag at the District Sports Ground on the Collectorate premises and received the guard of honour from police personnel, home guards, scouts and NCC cadre. She distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹1.97 core to 146 beneficiaries and awarded service certificates to 40 police personnel and 103 government officers and staff. Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, District Revenue Officer in-charge K.R. Malliga, DRDA Project Director K. Vadivel and other officials were present.

The day was celebrated in schools, colleges and commercial establishments across the districts.