Independence Day celebrated in Udhagamandalam

Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith handing over a prosthetic limb to a differently abled person during the Independence Day celebrations in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P.Amrith, hoisted the Tricolor at the Independence Day celebrations held in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The Collector accepted the guard of honour from the police forces. Members of the public, as well as government workers from various departments were in attendance.

Mr. Amrith handed over certificates of appreciation to 90 persons from various departments for the good work they had rendered over the last year. Welfare benefits amounting to ₹ 73.28 lakh were also distributed to 20 persons.

As part of the celebrations, children from the Thuneri Government High School performed a play on patriotism, while children from the Ammai Sathya Government Children’s Home performed a skit on how to ensure the safety of female children. Students from the Crescent School staged an awareness programme on the need for conserving the environment, while students from the Government Arts College raised awareness about drug abuse.

Members of the indigenous Toda community also performed their traditional dance during the celebrations.

Also present at the Independence Day celebrations was Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), Sachin Bhosale Thukkaram and Project Director of the Special Area Development Programme, Monika Rana as well as officials from various government departments.