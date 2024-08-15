Independence day celebrated in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, unfurled the tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris on Thursday.

Ms. Tanneeru also accepted the guard of honour as part of the ceremony. She then handed over 136 appreciation certificates to government servants, many of whom were lauded for their excellent work during the recent spell of rains in the district that damaged public infrastructure and the power grid.

The Collector also handed over welfare assistance to a total of 15 beneficiaries amounting to ₹25.56 lakh. As part of the celebration, students from schools across the Nilgiris as well as adivasi communities, performed dances as part of the cultural events.

The district police’s bomb squad, comprising dogs and their handlers also exhibited their athletic prowess during the celebrations. Also present at the event was the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, N. S. Nisha. Independence Day was also celebrated at the Crescent Play and Primary School, a press release from the school said. School correspondent Umar Farooq hoisted the tricolour flag, the press release added.

