Independence Day celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts

Published - August 15, 2024 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Collector R. Brinda Devi presents a certificate of appreciation to police personnel during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Thursday.

Collector R. Brinda Devi presents a certificate of appreciation to police personnel during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

Collector R. Brinda Devi inspecting the guard of honour during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Thursday.

Collector R. Brinda Devi inspecting the guard of honour during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Salem, District Collector R. Brindha Devi hoisted the National Flag at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium and received the guard of honour from the police. The Collector distributed certificates of appreciation to 338 government officials, including 87 police personnel, for their exemplary services. The Collector also distributed welfare assistance of ₹68.34 lakh to 23 beneficiaries. She also honoured 41 sportsmen from Salem district who participated in the national-level games and won prizes.

Students performing the cultural programme during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Thursday.

Students performing the cultural programme during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Later, 2,071 students performed various cultural programmes as part of the celebrations. Salem City Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) E.S. Uma, and District Superintendent of Police (SP), Gautam Goyal, participated. Grama Sabha meeting was held at all 385 panchayats in Salem district. The Collector participated in the Grama Sabha meeting held at Saminaickenpatti in Omalur Taluk.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma presenting a certificate of appreciation to police personnel during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Namakkal on Thursday.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma presenting a certificate of appreciation to police personnel during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Namakkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Namakkal district, Collector S. Uma hoisted the Tricolour on the Collectorate premises and received the guard of honour. The Collector distributed certificates of appreciation to 258 government officials, including 34 police personnel, and welfare assistance of ₹27.21 lakh to 26 beneficiaries.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma hoisting the National Flag during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma hoisting the National Flag during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

She also distributed awards to 30 artistes on behalf of the Department of Arts and Culture. Cultural programmes were performed by 674 students from six schools. Later, the Collector participated in the grama sabha meeting at Kannurpatti panchayat in Puduchatram union.

In the function and grama sabha meeting, District Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, District Forest Officer C. Kalanidhi, District Revenue Officer R. Suman and officials participated.

