Independence Day celebrated in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri districts

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with fervour in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Thursday.

In Dharmapuri district, Collector K. Santhi hoisted the National Flag at the District Stadium and received the guard of honour. She also distributed certificates of appreciation to 240 officials from various departments. Similarly, welfare assistance was distributed to 22 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹69,200. In the function, 850 school students performed cultural programmes.

Later, the Collector participated in a gram sabha meeting held at Noolahalli panchayat in Dharmapuri union.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the Tricolour and received the guard of honour in the function held at the District Stadium complex. The Collector distributed certificates of appreciation to 461 government officials from various departments, including 38 police personnel. The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹45.23 lakh to 42 beneficiaries.

Over 1,400 students from six schools performed cultural programmes at the function. Later, the Collector participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Immidinayaganapalli in Shoolagiri taluk.

