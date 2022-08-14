Independence Day campaign in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent
August 14, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

COIMBATORE Siruthuli will conduct a virtual campaign called “Siruthuliyin Sudhandhira Kaatru Suthamaana Kaatru” to celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who want to be part of the campaign should plant a sapling, take a selfie with it, and post it on Facebook. They should search for #Siruthuli75 on Facebook and post the photo on the comment tab. They should also tag the post on their Facebook profile using the hashtag #Siruthuli75COIMBATORE

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
nature

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app