Indefinite strike by conservancy workers enters day 4 in Erode

June 26, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - ERODE

Talks by trade unions with the Erode Corporation and the Labour Department officials failed as conservancy workers continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day here on Monday.

Workers who were opposed to the Corporation floating tender to select a service provider/agency/contractor/company for implementing solid waste management activities in the civic body, began an indefinite strike on June 23. The last date for submitting tender documents was on Monday and it would be opened on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Labour N. Raghavan, Corporation Deputy Commissioner K.M. Sudha, and representatives of three trade unions, CITU, AITUC and LPF, held talks at the office of the Labour Department on Chennimalai Road. While the trade unions wanted the tender process to be stopped, the Corporation officials said that they had forwarded the petitions of the trade unions to the government. Since the talks did not materialise, trade unions announced that the strike would continue .

AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy said that the workers would take out a march to the Collectorate on Tuesday urging the Collector to take up the issue with the State government.

Their other demands include job regularisation for temporary workers and payment of minimum daily wage of ₹725 to workers on the first day of every month.

Earlier in the day, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan took part in the protest on the Corporation office premises.

