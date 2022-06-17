INDCOSERVE tea factories inspected

June 17, 2022 22:30 IST

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan reviewed the upgradation and modernisation schemes being implemented in INDCOSERVE tea factories in the Nilgiris with Forest Minister K. Ramachandran on Friday.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the minister reviewed the modernisation of tea factories in Eddakadu, Kundah, Manjoor, Erumad, Melur and Gudalur in phase I of the scheme which are being carried out at a cost of Rs. 20.04 crores.

He also reviewed the upgradation of other tea factories across the district at a cost of ₹45.53 crore which are set to be completed in October of 2022.

Interacting with small tea growers, Mr. Anbarasan advised tea growers to provide high quality green tea leaves so that they can get a good price for their tea.