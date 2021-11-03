INDCOSERVE staff to receive Deepavali bonus

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Around 1,000 staff employed at the 16 INDCOSERVE tea factories would receive their Deepavali bonus, a release from INDCOSERVE said.

INDCOSERVE, India’s largest Tea Cooperative Federation, had 30,000 small tea growers as its members. There were 16 Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories under INDCOSERVE and approximately 1,000 workers and staff were employed with these 16 Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories, a release said.

“By Government Order, 8.33% bonus and 1.67% ex-gratia has to be given to the workers and staff every year. However, due to the steep fall in the price of tea in the market in recent times, INDCO Tea Factories are unable to pay Deepavali bonus to their staff and workers for 2021,” the release added.

On coming to know the situation, Ms. Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, said that financial assistance amounting to ₹ 60 lakh would be given to the tea factories by INDCOSERVE so that staff and workers could get their bonus from the factories on time.

B.B. Sivakumar, Chairman of INDCOSERVE, expressed his thanks on behalf of all INDCOSERVE factory workers and employees to Ms. Sahu.