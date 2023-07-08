Increasing costs hit cotton yarn spinners

July 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Textile mills that spin yarn from waste cotton (comber noil) have slashed production by almost 40% as yarn prices does not meet the production cost.

According to G. Arulmozhi, president of the Open end Spinning Mills’ Association, the mills in Tamil Nadu that have the capacity to produce nearly 40 lakh kg of yarn a day are now producing only 24 lakh kg. “We are facing problems for almost 10 months. But, we were managing to operate the mills. Now, the mills are closing down or have cut down production as they have huge yarn stocks or have run out of working capital,” he said.

The demand is only for 50% of the yarn produced. “Totally, nearly 6,000 containers of yarn used to be shipped for exports. Now, it is only 2,000 or so. The remaining yarn is sold in the domestic market. So, there is no demand and prices are not viable,” he said.

According to Mr. Arulmozhi, though cotton prices have stabilised, price of waste cotton is still high. Traditionally, cotton waste (comber noil) prices were 60% of cotton prices. But, the spinning mills are selling at 85 of cotton prices and are also exporting waste cotton. Open end spinning mills are unable to buy waste cotton at such high prices.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has revised the power charges again in July. “Tangedco should allow us to pay only for the electricity consumed and should not collect fixed charges as many mills are not operating to full capacity,” he said. In the last four months, bank interest rates have also increased from 7.5% to 10.5%. All these factors have added to the production cost. But, the yarn prices are not viable.

Almost 60% of made ups produced at Karur use the yarn from open end spinning mills. The Karur units are also hit because of the problems faced by the open end spinning mills, he added.