Increased kerosene allocation to the Nilgiris recommended

As the tribal and rural communities in the Nilgiris rely heavily on kerosene from the ration shops for fuel, Chairperson of the State Food Commission, R. Vasuki, said that she had recommended increase in allocation of the resource to the district.

After holding a review meeting about distribution of rations to cardholders in the Nilgiris, Ms. Vasuki told reported people here relied heavily on kerosene for fuel at homes. “The issue was raised by the Collector during the review meeting. As people use a lot of the resource in the hills, we will ask for an increase in allotment to the district,” she said.

Ms. Vasuki said the district administration had done a good job in ensuring delivery of rations to tribal communities as well as poor people living in urban and rural areas. Special drives to ensure all residents got their Aadhaar cards as well as ration cards helped ensure that people received their rations on time.

Ms. Vasuki said a few people from tribal communities did not receive ration cards as they had not enrolled for Aadhaar.

However, special camps were organised to enrol them and these people too were now eligible to receive their rations, she said.

She added that widows and transgender people too had been given ration cards.