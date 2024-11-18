Increased awareness on POCSO among public, says Dharmapuri Collector

Over 171 POCSO cases have been registered between January 2024 to October 2024, indicating high level of awareness on POCSO crimes, according to Collector K. Shanthi.

Chairing a review meeting on POCSO Act’s enforcement and child marriage prohibition at the Collectorate here, the Collector said, 165 POCSO cases including those attracting the Act under Child Marriages, and teen pregnancies were registered last year between January and December. The number of cases registered had gone up this year indicating a high degree of awareness among the public.

Concerted efforts are being made to curb child marriages, and also address violence against children, school drop-out rates among girl children, child labour, teen pregnancies among others by the coordination between the department of social welfare, police, childline 1098, district child protection unit, rural development, according to the Collector.

In addition, awareness on the helplines and the legislative protections against sexual harassment was also being spread through the public interactions during Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril. Similarly, awareness boards were being placed at the worksites of MGNREGS on child marriage prohibition, Ms. Shanthi said.