Increase testing centres: Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the State government to increase tests and testing centres on a war-footing to contain spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Palaniswami on Tuesday held discussions with District Collector and Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The government should increase number of tests and testing centres to contain spread of the disease. About 6,900 cases was the highest daily caseload reported during our regime and 90,000 tests were being taken per day then. Today, about 35,000 cases was being reported on a day and about 1.60 lakh tests are being taken. It should be increased to 3 lakh tests per day.”

Mr. Palaniswami said that he had already written to Prime Minister to provide sufficient stock of vaccines to the State and only 10% of requirement has been provided.