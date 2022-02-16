‘Increase productivity while reducing emission’

February 16, 2022 18:19 IST

Coimbatore Productivity Council organises two-day virtual ‘Productivity Conclave’

Entrepreneurs should look at innovative ways to increase productivity while reducing emissions, said N. Barathi, Founder Director of Growmore Biotech.

Speaking at the inaugural of two-day virtual ‘Productivity Conclave’, organised by the Coimbatore Productivity Council, Mr. Barathi spoke about the different uses of bamboo as an example to show how productivity can be increased.

Explaining the uses of bamboo, Mr. Barathi said it can be used to produce fuel, to extract fibre to make garments, etc. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has set up an oxygen park with bamboo plants.

K. Muthukumar, president of Coimbatore Productivity Council, spoke about the programmes and activities of the council.