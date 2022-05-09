Increase number of CT scanners in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital: Dravida Tamizhar Katchi

Residents of Kurinji Nagar showing the copies of petition they submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Dravida Tamizhar Katchi has urged the district administration to increase the number of CT scanners and other medical equipment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. In a petition submitted on Monday at the weekly grievance redress meeting, the Katchi said a patient who had registered for CT scan at the hospital on April 27 was able to undergo scan only on May 7.

On inquiry, the Hospital said that it would be able to scan not more than 42 persons a day and therefore adopted a token system for patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

The loss valuable time for patients could turn into a question of life and death, it said and urged the district administration to initiate steps to increase number of such scanners and other medical equipment as mostly people below poverty line went to the Hospital for treatment.

Expose restaurants that sold contaminated shawarma: MNM

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday asked the district administration to make public the names of restaurants that sold contaminated shawarma. In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance meeting on Monday, the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency unit of the party said following the death of a Kerala woman who had taken shawarma, the Food Safety officials inspected several restaurants that sold shawarma. During the inspection it was found that a few that sold contaminated food.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam welcomed such prompt action but that was not enough. For, the public to not visit such restaurants it was necessary to make their names public and therefore the administration would do well to expose such restaurants, it demanded.

‘Change site proposed for sewage pumping station’

Kurinji Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association on Monday sought the district administration’s help in changing the site chosen for the construction of a sewage pumping station. In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting on Monday, the Association said the Coimbatore Corporation had recently announced that it proposed to construct a sewage pumping station on a vacant land in the locality.

The site chosen was close to the 125-year-old Kaumara Mutt, a Murugan temple and not more than 100m away from three private schools. There was also a special school for differently abled children there.

The Association said that the site chosen for the pumping station served as a pathway to a famous temple and park. If the Corporation were to construct the pumping station there, it feared that its members’ livelihood would be affected and that it would compromise healthy environment.

Considering their interest, the administration should ask the Corporation to reconsider its decision to build a pumping station there, it reiterated.

Housing site usurped, beneficiary complains to Collector

Karamadai Kannarpalayam resident S. Chandrakala on Monday complained that the housing site the State government had given her free of cost was encroached and an incorrect title deed was issued for the same site.

In her petition submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting, she said based on a petition she had submitted at a weekly grievance redress meeting in 1999, the district administration, after inquiry, gave her a housing site measuring two cents. A couple from her village had also applied for free housing site but the administration did not give them one because the owned a house.

She then built a thatched roof house on the site but the couple damaged the house. She then lodged a complaint with the Karamadai Police.

The police took no action, the petitioner said and added that the couple, by then, had also encroached upon her land and housed its kin there. On April 18 this year the couple by fraudulent means obtained a title deed for the housing site for which the district administration had issued her a title deed, the woman said and urged the district administration to intervene in the issue, ascertain the truth and confirm her ownership of the land.

The woman also sought legal action against the couple.

Farmers oppose Oddanchatram CWSS using Aliyar as source

Farmers of Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam that is affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha on Monday opposed the move to use Aliyar Reservoir as a source for the proposed Oddanchatram Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting, the farmers said the Reservoir where 3.86 lakh cubic feet water could be stored for 120 feet served as a source for irrigation for over one lakh acre. The State Government used the Aliyar water to release water to Kerala under an inter-state agreement.

Besides, the Reservoir served as a source for Kambalapatty Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Aliyar-Ponnalamman water distribution scheme and a few others. At a time when farmers and residents were unhappy with the quantity of water received under various schemes, it was unfair on the State government’s part to draw a scheme to distribute water to Oddanchatram in Dindigul district using Aliyar as a source.

The government would do well to implement the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru scheme, increase water resource and then look at drawing the Oddanchatram scheme, the farmers said.