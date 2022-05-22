Increase number of CCTV cameras at Salem Rly. Junction: PAC

Members of Passengers Amenities Committee inspected the Salem Railway Junction on Sunday and assessed the facilities available for passengers.

The PAC is visiting railway stations under the Salem Railway Division and reviewing various amenities made available for passengers in trains and on station premises. At the Salem Junction, the Committee checked cleanliness, availability of water in public taps, functioning of escalators, lifts and other amenities.

They checked the subways and catering stalls on the platforms, its cleanliness and quality of food provided. The committee interacted with passengers. They also visited the CCTV control room in the station and checked the functioning of cameras installed at the stations.

Sources in the know said the Committee advised the authorities to increase the number of CCTV cameras at the junction. The Committee also inspected Karur, Namakkal and Rasipuram stations on the day. E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Division, and other senior officials were present.