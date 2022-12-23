Increase in wild boar population in Udumalpet worries farmers

December 23, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers and villagers in Gudimangalam panchayat union and its nearby areas in Udumalpet taluk in Tiruppur district have expressed concern about the increase in population of wild boars.

Gudimangalam Union secretary of All India Kisan Sabha C.J. Sridhar said the villagers of Virugalpatti, Pudupalayam, K. Vallakundapuram, Adivalli and Iluppanagaram in Udumalpet and Madathukulam taluks were affected because of the wild boars over the last two years.

Mr. Sridhar said that availability of food, water, and shelter was the major reason for wild boar concentration in the locality. Farmers cultivate tomatoes, beetroot, banana, and maize in these areas. The vast landscape in the adjoining wind farms and the presence of thick bushes and shrubs such as Prosopis juliflora on the dry beds of the water channels provide shelter for the animal, he added.

R. Vijaya Mohan, a farmer and president of Adivalli Irrigation Board of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), listed the incidents of crop damage by wild boars and the attack on a woman near Gudimangalam when she was removing weeds on her farmland. “They eat and damage the crops and quench thirst from the rivulets and the canals of the PAP,” he said. In some places, the farmers have made a fence out of saris to ward off the animals.

A senior official from the Forest Department said the State government had formed a regional-level expert committee with various stakeholders, including farmers, to explore the possibility of handling wild boars and to come up with an action plan.

Solar energy panels

Meanwhile, the Indian Wind Power Association has mooted setting up of solar energy panels on lands that were vacant around wind mills across the State.

President of the association K. Kasthurirangaian said with nearly 8,600 MW of installed wind energy capacity, Tamil Nadu can have almost 4,000 MW of solar energy generation capacities on vacant lands around the wind mills. “I have not received complaints regarding the problem of wild boars on these lands. We have, however, submitted a proposal to make better use of the wind mill lands in the State,” he said.