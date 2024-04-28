Increase in tourist footfall pushes up room rent in Yercaud

April 28, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Salem

With Yercaud witnessing an increase in tourist footfall in view of summer holidays, the rent for rooms in the hill town has skyrocketed due to heavy demand.

People usually visit Yercaud during weekends, holidays, and from April to June. However, this year they have started arriving from March-end due to soaring temperature in different parts of the country. This has pushed up the demand for rooms and resulted in shortage too.

L. Nathan, manager of a resort in Yercaud, said that this year there were witnessing an increase in advance online bookings. Local taxi and auto rickshaw drivers have also blocked rooms for their customers. Hence, most of the hotels and cottages in Yercaud town are occupied. The rent for single bedroom had doubled.

A. Kannan, a tourist from Chennai, said the weather was not as good as he expected. Visitors go to the tourism spots in the mornings and evenings, and stay in the room in the afternoon.

Every restaurant in the town is crowded in the evenings and the price of food is high compared with other cities, he said.

