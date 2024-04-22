Increase in temperature in Salem increases muskmelon sales

April 22, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

High temperatures across Salem district over the past month, has spurred an increase in the sale and price of muskmelon.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures in Tamil Nadu will be higher this year compared to previous years. According to the forecast, Salem has experienced temperatures ranging from 103 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit over the past month. The soaring temperatures have driven people to seek relief at fruit and beverage shops. People have also preferred to stay indoors during the past few weeks.

Officials from the Health Department emphasized that muskmelon is a nutritious fruit known for its cooling properties, making it an ideal choice to beat the summer heat. Rich in proteins, muskmelon juice is suitable for all, including diabetic patients who can consume it without added sugar. Officials advised using purified drinking water or RO water to make muskmelon juice and cautioned against adding ice.

S.V. Kuppusamy, a muskmelon wholesaler at Chinna Kadai Veethi, stated that the muskmelon season typically runs from February to May, with fruits sourced from Kadappa district in Andhra Pradesh. “Until last week, muskmelon was priced between ₹20 and ₹25 per kg. However, increased demand driven by rising temperatures has caused prices to surge to ₹30 per kilogram, while retail prices range from ₹35 to ₹40 per kilogram. The fruit should be sold within three days of its arrival at the market to prevent spoilage. With decreased cultivation in Andhra Pradesh, Salem Market now receives 10 metric tonnes of muskmelon daily,” Mr. Kuppusamy said. The influx is expected to continue till the first week of May, after which a different variety of muskmelon (Jham) will arrive from Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Anthiyur, Morappur, and Villupuram districts, he noted.