Increase in revenue due to long-term contracts for parcel cargo trains: DRM

Salem Railway Divisional Manager A.Gautam Srinivas (left) awarding cash prize to RPF personnel in Salem on Tuesday.

SALEM

26 January 2021 23:58 IST

A major achievement of the Salem Railway Division in increasing revenue was that of entering into long- term contracts for parcel cargo express trains for ₹165 crore of which the division had earned ₹ 2.8 crore so far, said A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, here on Tuesday.

Addressing at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, after unfurling the national flag, he said the Business Development Unit of the division played a vital role in capturing new traffic like transportation of harvester machines and mosquito nets that helped increase its revenue. He said in spite of the loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the division had loaded 2.08 million tonnes of freight and earned ₹158 crore in freight earnings. The division had spent ₹ 20 crore for provision of passenger amenities such as lifts, escalators, foot over-bridges and other facilities in various stations in the division.

To improve the reliability of assets and safety, 16 major bridge rehabilitation works had been completed, 39 km of track renewal carried out and fire detection alarms had been provided at 10 stations. “To enhance the safety and security of women passengers, Saheli teams have been formed in three major stations,” he added.

The DRM said works were in progress for provision of water recycling plants at five railway stations in the division and added that generation of solar energy had resulted in a saving ₹25 lakh. During the lockdown, the division moved essential commodities through freight trains and helped migrants reach their homes through Shramik Special Trains. As many as 40 coaches were converted as COVID-19 coaches for isolation and the Loco Sheds at Erode contributed in supplying sanitisers, he added.

A. Annadurai, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, K.V. Rathish Babu, Assistant Security Commissioner, and other officers and staff of the division were present.