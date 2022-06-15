Increase in registration of electric vehicles in Coimbatore

The increasing fuel price is pushing the residents of Coimbatore to go for electric vehicle usage as the number of electric vehicles registered in the district has increased in three-fold with in a year.

The number of electric two-wheelers registered in the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) at Coimbatore North, South, West, Central, Mettupalayam and Pollachi has increased twice. The electric car registration has seen a three-fold increase.

In the financial year 2020-21, nearly 2,242 electric two-wheelers and 554 electric cars were registered. Meanwhile, in 2021-22, the electric two-wheeler registration has gone up to 5,044 and electric cars to 1,556.

This is the result of a push-pull effect, as the Union and State governments are giving a lot of incentives for buying electric vehicles, and increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, in the recent times.

Through the Union Government’s Faster Adaptation and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, a subsidy of Rs 15,000 per for kWh is given to purchase electric two-wheelers. The cap on subsidy would be 40 per cent of the cost of the electric two-wheeler.

On an average, 5 to 10% of the total vehicles registered in the Regional Transport Office are electric vehicles, said an official from the Transport Department. Both the Union and State governments had given exemption of road tax, road safety cess, registration fee and service tax for electric vehicles.