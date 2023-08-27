Increase in number of shops in Salem New Bus Stand platforms creates space issues for passengers

August 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Salem

Increase in number of shops operating on platforms in the Salem New Bus Stand is taking away space for passengers and creating revenue loss for the Corporation.

In a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Salem CPI (M) urban north secretary N. Praveen Kumar, the Salem Corporation said that in the new bus stand, 135 shops are permitted, including 46 commercial shops (each 80 sq. ft.), 56 shops at platforms (each 48 sq. ft.), and two hotels (5,463 sq. ft.).

Mr. Kumar said that the Corporation collects ₹12,000 (for a 48-square-foot shop) to a maximum of ₹5 lakh as monthly rent from the shops based on their size.

The Corporation says it allowed only 135 types of shops. But on platforms alone, more than 200 shops are allegedly functioning. Likewise, if a shopkeeper is allowed to operate in 48 sq. ft. of space, they will occupy 200 sq. ft., rent the space to other shops, and collect rent. Due to this, the Corporation loses lakhs of rupees in revenue every month. These shops will display photos of local politicians and ruling party leaders to threaten Corporation officials, Mr. Kumar alleged.

Salem New Bus Stand Permitted shops : 135 Shop size : 48 sq.ft; 80 sq.ft. Total shops functioning : Over 200

Stating that more than 20 eateries are functioning in the bus stand, Mr. Kumar said the Corporation claims only two hotels are allowed to operate. But in reality, many eateries are functioning, and they are using stoves and gas cylinders against the rule. The food items sold in these shops are not of good quality.

Shops in the bus stand are allegedly taking water from the public water tank and using it illegally. The Corporation officials conduct raids every month at the bus stand. But before they reach the bus stand, the shopkeepers receive information, and they will move out of the premises.

Mr. Kumar urged the Corporation to take stern action and sort out the space issues, as the shops and vendors are occupying the passenger waiting areas.

Corporation officials said that they are conducting surprise raids and seizing the items sold in the shops. “We will look into the issue,” officials added.