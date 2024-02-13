ADVERTISEMENT

Increase in fatal accidents on L&T Bypass Road causes concern

February 13, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken to widen the road, says an official. | Photo Credit: file photo

The increasing road accidents in the district and the sharp rise in fatal accidents on the 26-km stretch of Neelambur Bypass Road are causing serious concerns.

In 2022, the district saw 712 fatal accidents involving 787 human deaths whereas in 2023, the district saw 680 fatal accidents leading to 711 loss of lives.

Of this, the L&T Bypass Road from Neelambur to Madukkarai saw 55 deaths in 2022 and witnessed a sharp jump by recording 120 deaths.

The village roads that criss-cross the the bypass road at more than 24 places and the narrow two-lane stretch are the major reasons for accidents. District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, when contacted, said that the reflective stickers and caution sign boards are being increased and the highway patrol has been intensified.

A senior Highways Department official said that a proposal for widening the two-lane road into a four-lane was prepared and had been shelved. With the toll collection rights of the L&T all set to expire in 2029, now steps would be taken to infuse life into the proposal to widen the bypass into a four-lane road.

