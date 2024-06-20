Increase in arrival of jackfruits reduced the price in Salem market

The price of jackfruit in the Salem market has dropped significantly due to an increase in supply, but traders are reporting losses as unseasonal rains affect sales.

The jackfruit season typically runs from March to July, with the Salem market receiving supplies from Panruti and Kerala. This year, the early season saw a drastic reduction in jackfruit arrivals, which increased again after the rains. However, traders claim that despite the increased arrival of jackfruit, sales have decreased due to unseasonal rain in Salem and nearby districts.

S. Mohammed Salman, who runs a wholesale jackfruit shop at Pal Market in Shevapet, said that in the past 15 days, the arrival of jackfruits from Panruti has increased. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we used to receive 100 to 120 metric tonnes of jackfruit daily from Cuddalore district. After the pandemic, cultivation decreased sharply. By 2021, we were receiving 20 to 30 tonnes per day in a good season. This March, due to insufficient rainfall, daily arrivals fell to 5 to 10 tonnes. However, following good rains in April and May, supply from Panruti has now increased to 25 metric tonnes per day,” Mr. Salman explained.

The unseasonal rains in Salem and nearby districts, however, have dampened sales. “In March and April, jackfruit was selling for ₹35 per kg in the wholesale market. Now, due to increased supply, prices have fallen to ₹25 per kilogram. But the frequent rains are causing the fruit to perish quickly, and retailers are hesitant to buy due to reduced sales,” Salman added.

Retail sellers are also feeling the impact. S. Rani, a vendor on Yercaud Main Road, noted that the rains significantly affected their sales. “We sell jackfruit pieces for ₹200 per kilogram. From a 20-kilogram fruit, after removing damaged or rotten parts and the skin, we can only get 8 to 10 kilograms of usable fruit. Due to the evening rains, we struggle to sell even four kilograms of jackfruit pieces per day,” Rani said.

